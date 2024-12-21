Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 OTT release: Movie makers clarify Allu Arjun's movie's digital streaming, ‘It wont be on any OTT before…’

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Movie makers clarify Allu Arjun's movie's digital streaming, ‘It wont be on any OTT before…’

Livemint

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule wont be on any OTT before…’: Allu Arjun's movie makers BIG statement on OTT release

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Amid rumours around Allu Arjun's movie release on OTT platforms, movie makers have released a clarification in the matter.

Pushpa 2 OTT release date has not been confirmed yet, but the movie makers on Saturday have made it clear that Allu Arjun's action drama will not be on any digital streaming platform before 56 days.

Amid the ongoing rumours about Pushpa 2 OTT release date, Mythri Movie Makers, in a statement said that Pushpa 2 The Rule will not be available on any OTT before 56 days. They have also urged people to visit their nearby theatres to enjoy the movie.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.