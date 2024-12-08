Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa 2: The rule is currently running successfully in theartres worldwide. The film which is breaking several records will later be streamed on OTT.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Which OTT platform will stream Allu Arjun starrer film? Earlier on January 15, Netflix had announced on their social media handle that the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi will be released on their platform post its theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Netlix wrote, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!”

Currently there is no official date on when the film will be released on Netlfix, however, reports state that it will likely stream around six to eight weeks after the theatrical release.

About Pushpa 2 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is the sequesl to 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in 2021. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, directed by Sukumar, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) facing off against Shekhawat. The film also starsJagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, took to X and said, Pushpa 2 beat Pushpa 1 lifetime in just 2 days. As per Sacnilk.com, the first part of the film's total worldwide collection stood at ₹350.1 crore.

On its opening day, Pushpa: The Rule earned an impressive ₹164.25 crore. While its earnings dropped to ₹93.8 crore on Day 2, it regained strong momentum with Day 3 collections reaching ₹115 crore in India.