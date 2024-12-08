Hello User
Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster movie

Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster movie

Livemint

  Pushpa 2 OTT release: Pushpa 2 surpassed the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 1 in just 2 days, achieving over 550 crore worldwide. 

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule is smashing multiple box office records.

Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa 2: The rule is currently running successfully in theartres worldwide. The film which is breaking several records will later be streamed on OTT.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE

Which OTT platform will stream Allu Arjun starrer film?

Earlier on January 15, Netflix had announced on their social media handle that the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi will be released on their platform post its theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Netlix wrote, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!"

Currently there is no official date on when the film will be released on Netlfix, however, reports state that it will likely stream around six to eight weeks after the theatrical release.

About Pushpa 2

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is the sequesl to 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in 2021. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, directed by Sukumar, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) facing off against Shekhawat. The film also starsJagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, took to X and said, Pushpa 2 beat Pushpa 1 lifetime in just 2 days. As per Sacnilk.com, the first part of the film's total worldwide collection stood at 350.1 crore.

On its opening day, Pushpa: The Rule earned an impressive 164.25 crore. While its earnings dropped to 93.8 crore on Day 2, it regained strong momentum with Day 3 collections reaching 115 crore in India.

Speaking of worldwide collection, according to data from Sacnilk.com, the film crossed the 400 crore mark in worldwide collections on Day 2 itself while on Day 3, the film's numbers crossed 550 crore mark worldwide.

