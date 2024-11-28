Pushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow: Netizens hail Allu Arjun’s movie, ‘mass revolution, 200 cr opening…’

Pushpa 2 is receiving an overwhelming response in India and abroad. The movie's total advance booking gross (for all days) in North America has crossed $2 million, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Back home, the movie has received over 1 million interests on online ticketing platform BookMyShow.
“1 MILLION INTERESTS for #Pushpa2 on #BookMyShow! Fire in the theaters loading… Pushpa raaj nahi, trend ka baap hai! #ThaggedheLe Who else is ready to see ek jungle ka shaana rule again,” read a post by BookMyShow on X.
Several social media users reacting to BookMyShow's post indicate strong debut in movie theatres for Allu Arjun's movie. Many called the movie a ‘mass revolution’ for the Indian audience. Several others said that the movie will be the biggest blockbuster hit of all time.
The sequel of the blockbuster movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to hit movie theatres in December. Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide on 5 December, 2024 in standard, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats.
The movie's pre-release collection has crossed $2 million mark in North America. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in NA has crossed $2 million which is said to be the fastest for an Indian title with a week still to go for the release, according to Sacnilk.
The industry tracker has also hinted that Pushpa is likely to make a strong opening on Movie theatres and may surpass KGF and Jawan's opening day collection record.
In North America, the opening day pre-sales are $1.80+ million, including $1.6+ million for the premiere alone. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in the continent has crossed $2 million.
The film stars Allu Arjun in lead role in opposite to Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also features seasoned actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. According to media reports, Pushpa 2 The Rule will launch in 3,000 locations across overseas markets.
