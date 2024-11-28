Pushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow: Netizens hail Allu Arjun’s movie, ‘mass revolution, 200 cr opening…’

Pushpa 2 is generating significant buzz, with North America advance bookings surpassing $2 million. In India, it has garnered over 1 million interests on BookMyShow, indicating a potential box office hit for the action drama starring Allu Arjun.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Pushpa 2 movie is set to make a grand debut at box office, indicates advance booking numbers.
Pushpa 2 movie is set to make a grand debut at box office, indicates advance booking numbers.(X | Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 is receiving an overwhelming response in India and abroad. The movie's total advance booking gross (for all days) in North America has crossed $2 million, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Back home, the movie has received over 1 million interests on online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

“1 MILLION INTERESTS for #Pushpa2 on #BookMyShow! Fire in the theaters loading… Pushpa raaj nahi, trend ka baap hai! #ThaggedheLe Who else is ready to see ek jungle ka shaana rule again,” read a post by BookMyShow on X.

Netizens reaction to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule

Several social media users reacting to BookMyShow's post indicate strong debut in movie theatres for Allu Arjun's movie. Many called the movie a ‘mass revolution’ for the Indian audience. Several others said that the movie will be the biggest blockbuster hit of all time.

“200CR WW Day 1 Opening,” declared a social media user on the post.

“He Is Coming To Rule Once AAgain,” commented another user on the post.

Also Read | Pushpa 2: The Rule likely to beat RRR, Jawan in the US as movie grosses $1.4 mn

“Wildfire 🔥 pushpa excited for it #Pushpa2TheRule,” read another comment.

“Open the bookings properly & make sure everyone should get tickets [sic]”

“1 MILLION INTERESTS and counting! Pushpa 2 isn’t just a movie; it’s a mass revolution. Get ready to witness the king of the jungle rule the theaters like never before. Pushpa raaj nahi, *phenomenon ka baap hai* [sic]”

Also Read | Fan frenzy in Bihar as Allu Arjun, Rashmika launch Pushpa 2 trailer | Watch

“Pushpa world wide fire [sic]”

Pushpa 2: The Rule release date

The sequel of the blockbuster movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to hit movie theatres in December. Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide on 5 December, 2024 in standard, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats.

Pushpa 2 The Rule overseas pre-sales collection

The movie's pre-release collection has crossed $2 million mark in North America. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in NA has crossed $2 million which is said to be the fastest for an Indian title with a week still to go for the release, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read | Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Allu Arjun’s ’Pushpa 2’ out, rules YouTube

The industry tracker has also hinted that Pushpa is likely to make a strong opening on Movie theatres and may surpass KGF and Jawan's opening day collection record.

In North America, the opening day pre-sales are $1.80+ million, including $1.6+ million for the premiere alone. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in the continent has crossed $2 million.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

The film stars Allu Arjun in lead role in opposite to Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also features seasoned actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. According to media reports, Pushpa 2 The Rule will launch in 3,000 locations across overseas markets.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow: Netizens hail Allu Arjun’s movie, ‘mass revolution, 200 cr opening…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    563.60
    12:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.8 (7.6%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.70
    12:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.18%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,181.00
    12:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -18.75 (-1.56%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,471.45
    12:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    73.1 (3.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    872.50
    12:33 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.15 (2.85%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,107.40
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.2 (1.21%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,905.35
    12:37 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    48.95 (1.01%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,453.95
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -9.2 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,150.05
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -322.75 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    795.05
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -40.25 (-4.82%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,529.55
    12:31 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -56.9 (-3.59%)

    L&T Technology Services share price

    5,239.00
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -191.95 (-3.53%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    12:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    300.60
    12:36 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.85 (9.01%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    36.03
    12:37 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.47 (7.36%)

    Adani Power share price

    562.15
    12:37 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    38.35 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.