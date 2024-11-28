Pushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow: Netizens hail Allu Arjun’s movie, ‘mass revolution, 200 cr opening…’

Pushpa 2 is receiving an overwhelming response in India and abroad. The movie's total advance booking gross (for all days) in North America has crossed $2 million, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Back home, the movie has received over 1 million interests on online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

“1 MILLION INTERESTS for #Pushpa2 on #BookMyShow! Fire in the theaters loading… Pushpa raaj nahi, trend ka baap hai! #ThaggedheLe Who else is ready to see ek jungle ka shaana rule again,” read a post by BookMyShow on X.

Netizens reaction to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule

Several social media users reacting to BookMyShow's post indicate strong debut in movie theatres for Allu Arjun's movie. Many called the movie a ‘mass revolution’ for the Indian audience. Several others said that the movie will be the biggest blockbuster hit of all time.

“200CR WW Day 1 Opening,” declared a social media user on the post.

“He Is Coming To Rule Once AAgain,” commented another user on the post.

“Wildfire 🔥 pushpa excited for it #Pushpa2TheRule,” read another comment.

“Open the bookings properly & make sure everyone should get tickets [sic]”

“1 MILLION INTERESTS and counting! Pushpa 2 isn’t just a movie; it’s a mass revolution. Get ready to witness the king of the jungle rule the theaters like never before. Pushpa raaj nahi, *phenomenon ka baap hai* [sic]”

“Pushpa world wide fire [sic]”

Pushpa 2: The Rule release date The sequel of the blockbuster movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to hit movie theatres in December. Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide on 5 December, 2024 in standard, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats.

Pushpa 2 The Rule overseas pre-sales collection The movie's pre-release collection has crossed $2 million mark in North America. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in NA has crossed $2 million which is said to be the fastest for an Indian title with a week still to go for the release, according to Sacnilk.

The industry tracker has also hinted that Pushpa is likely to make a strong opening on Movie theatres and may surpass KGF and Jawan's opening day collection record.

