The release date for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is nearing and the movie is expected to break all box office records on its opening day. According to online ticketing website BookMyShow, the movie has become the fastest movie to surpass the one million tickets sold on the platform, crossing previous records set by "Kalki 2898 AD", "Bahubali 2" and "KGF 2". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Pushpa 2 Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021. The movie will be released across the globe with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The movie has been given U/A film certificate and the board has also asked the makers to remove certain words and excessively violent scenes

The original film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was released on December 13. It not only became a commercial success but also grossed over ₹300 crore in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 release date The film is set to be released in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 3D formats. While the worldwide release is scheduled for Friday, December 5, report by Bollywood Hungama stated that only the 2D version will be released initially and the 3D version will be released next week i.e. on December 13. Giving the reason for the delay, sources told Bollywood Hungama that the 3D version of the film is not ready yet.

“The 3D version is not yet ready. Hence, the makers of the film decided to forgo the release of the film in 3D this week. As a result, on December 5, the film will only be played in 2D versions across the country and the world in various languages," source said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.