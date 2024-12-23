Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved impressive box office numbers in its first 17 days as the film's total worldwide collection has reached ₹1467.80 crore, with India net earnings standing at ₹1029.65 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.
Meanwhile, the movie's gross collection in India is ₹1,227.8 crore, and it has earned ₹240 crore from overseas markets. These figures highlight Pushpa 2's massive global success across multiple regions.
Also Read: Allu Arjun’s residence attacked with tomatoes, flower pots vandalised amid Pushpa 2 stampede controversy
Pushpa: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, regaining strong momentum on its third Saturday after release. On Day 17, the film earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net). Breaking down the earnings across different languages:
Telugu: ₹4.35 crore
Hindi: ₹20 crore
Tamil: ₹0.55 crore
Kannada: ₹0.08 crore
Malayalam: ₹0.02 crore
With these earnings, the movie's cumulative India net collection on Day 17 stands at approximately ₹1,029.9 crore.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule recently joined the prestigious ₹1,000 crore net club in India, alongside SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 remained the only film to achieve this milestone for over seven years.
While movies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa came close to Baahubali 2's collection, it is now Pushpa 2 that has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore India net mark.
Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.
A group of individuals, identifying themselves as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, vandalized flower pots and other items at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Sunday, PTI reported. The protest was in response to the tragic death of a woman in a stampede during a screening of Pushpa 2. The group demanded justice for the deceased.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.