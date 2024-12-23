Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed ₹ 1,467.80 crore worldwide in 17 days, with ₹ 1,029.65 crore net in India. The film has regained momentum, earning ₹ 25 crore on Day 17. It is now in the ₹ 1,000-crore net club in India, previously adorned by Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved impressive box office numbers in its first 17 days as the film's total worldwide collection has reached ₹1467.80 crore, with India net earnings standing at ₹1029.65 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the movie's gross collection in India is ₹1,227.8 crore, and it has earned ₹240 crore from overseas markets. These figures highlight Pushpa 2's massive global success across multiple regions.

Pushpa: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, regaining strong momentum on its third Saturday after release. On Day 17, the film earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net). Breaking down the earnings across different languages:

Telugu: ₹4.35 crore

Hindi: ₹20 crore

Tamil: ₹0.55 crore

Kannada: ₹0.08 crore

Malayalam: ₹0.02 crore

With these earnings, the movie's cumulative India net collection on Day 17 stands at approximately ₹1,029.9 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule recently joined the prestigious ₹1,000 crore net club in India, alongside SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 remained the only film to achieve this milestone for over seven years.

While movies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa came close to Baahubali 2's collection, it is now Pushpa 2 that has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore India net mark.

Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.