A social media user has given a ‘brutal’ review to the latest record-breaking movie, Pushpa 2. The user stated that the film lacks logic and that educated people will not appreciate it.

He especially pointed out a scene where the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, uses his teeth to fight the goons. He also mentioned that only uneducated people would appreciate this movie.

“Our fault is, despite being educated, we went to watch the film,” he said.

However, several social media users disagree with his review. Few users criticised the reviewer for questioning the educational qualification of the audience.

One of the users commented, “I always say that if you want to watch a South Indian Masala film, leave your brain at home and just watch the movie for entertainment. It’s not an intellectual activity.”

"I am a Chartered Accountant, so am I qualified to review or not?

I loved the movie, especially the action sequences.

The main aim of the picture is entertaining the audience, and it does.

Otherwise,if we judge by logical sense of action scenes, then most films would be rated 0," another user added.

“Kon kon hai ye jo sun kr movie dekhne nh jaega (Who will not watch the movie after this review?),” one of the users commented.

Another added, “Movie is for entertainment if you didn’t like the film then criticise it but why are dragging people’s literacy here ? Why their education matters when it’s about entertainment ? Even if you defend these then what would you expect from a film which is set around a backward region."

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the theatres on December 5, and its collections are breaking many records. The action thriller is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 blockbuster film.