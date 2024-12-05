Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun's film earned ₹ 100 crore for the first day shows booking and is likely to create record in the coming days

Pushpa 2 The Rule created a massive buzz before its release and is likely to reap benefits after the movie's release on Thursday, December 5. Allu Arjun's action drama has earned an estimated ₹100 crore in advance booking, according to koimoi.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this achievement, Pushpa 2 has joined the elite club of movies, which earned ₹100 crore on the first day. So far, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Leo, and Kalki 2898 AD achieved this mind-blowing feat.

Pushpa 2 advance booking Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking numbers look very promising and hints Allu ARjun's movie to be a mega blockbuster. The movie crossed ₹100 crore gross collection in day 1 advance booking, reported Koimoi, citing world box Office data. In India, the movie has sold 73 crore gross tickets. The movie has sold 35 crore tickets (gross) in the United States. The movie booking has surpassed 125 crore (gross), including blocked seats, according to Koimoi as of 6:30 pm Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 advance booking India Pushpa 2: The Rule sold approximately 31,76,479 tickets in India for its first-day shows. With this, the movie's total collection stood at ₹91.24 crore without blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. After including blocked seats, Pushpa 2 advance booking collection for day 1 stood at ₹105.67 crore.

The action drama set another record after it surpassed KGF 2, Baahubali 2, and Kalki 2898 AD and became the fastest movie to sell 1 million tickets on BookMyShow.

Pushpa 2 The Rule public review Social media users have already started sharing their experience of watching Pushpa 2 The Rule. Many of them praised Allu Arjun's performance, whereas, several others complained about weak writing, and other details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“#Pushpa2 has great first half with right mix of entertainment and elevations. But the 2nd half is not as great with b2b action blocks and songs dominating the writing. AA’s another sensational performance, the movie is worth watch for him. Sure shit ATBB in North," shared an X user.

“A decent one time watch film with good first half and good 1hr into 2nd half but goes flat in last 30 mins and ends with a unnecessary cliffhanger [sic]," read another post on X.

“allu's career best perfo .. man literally gave it all for this film.- 1st half screenplay, interval. As always BGM different level [sic]." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}