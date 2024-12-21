Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun's action drama broke another record after entering the third week on Friday, December 20. The movie has surpassed Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become the highest Hindi net grosser. So far, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned ₹1418 crore worldwide.

According to Pushpa 2's movie makers, the movie has crossed the ₹1500 crore mark in the global collection and earned ₹1508 crore gross worldwide.

“COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on December 19.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 became the first Hindi net grosser to collect ₹600 crore in Hindi within two weeks of its release. The achievement underlines the Telugu drama's massive craze in Hindi-speaking states.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 16 Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to receive strong response worldwide as the movie continues to earn strong. The action drama has earned ₹1416 crore worldwide so far, reported Sacnilk. Pushpa 2 movie's overseas collection stood at ₹235 crore till Friday, reported Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 16 Allu Arjun's movie, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, regained its momentum on its third Friday. The movie has earned ₹13.75 crore on day 16, Friday.

With this, the movie's total collection (India net) stood at ₹1004.35 crore till Friday. The movie's Hindi version is receiving a strong response even after two weeks of its release.

Pushpa: The rule earned ₹297.8 crore from the Telugu version, ₹632.6 crore from the Hindi version, ₹52.8 crore from the Tamil version, ₹7.16 crore from Kannada and ₹13.99 crore from Malayalam.

During its 15 day run, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise has earned ₹990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed ₹997 crore mark.