Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp rise in its collection on Saturday, December 21. As the action drama slowly and steadily continues to break multiple records, it recently entered a new club that was earlier exclusive to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection on Day 17 stood at ₹1029.9 crore. The movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹1435.3 crore, reported Sacnilk, citing early estimates.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Allu Arjun's movie remains unstoppable after it regained momentum on the third Saturday after its release. Pushpa: The Rule earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net) on Day 17. The movie has earned an estimated ₹4.35 crore in Telugu, ₹20 crore in Hindi, ₹0.55 crore in Tamil, ₹0.08 crore in Kannada, and 0.02 crore in Malayalam. After including Pushpa 2, The Rule BO earning of day 17, its total collection stood at ₹1029.9 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Worldwide Pushpa The Rise's sequel's worldwide earnings stood at ₹1435.3 crore as of Saturday. The movie's overseas collection stood at ₹237 crore.

Pushpa 2 enters ₹ 1000 crore net club, earlier exclusive to Baahubali 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2 starring Prabhas was recently joined by Pushpa 2 The Rule in the 1000 crores net club. For more than seven years, Bahubali 2 remained the only movie with ₹1000 crores India net collection.

Earlier, movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc reached close to Baahubali's collection. However, Pushpa THe Rule has finally joined the club.

"Pushpa 2”, a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise”, released in cinemas around the world on December 5.