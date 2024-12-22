Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie joins Baahubali 2 in 1000 cr net club; check worldwide earning

Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie joins Baahubali 2 in ₹1000 cr net club; check worldwide earning

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Pushpa: The Rule experienced a significant increase in box office collection on December 21, reaching 1029.9 crore on Day 17. The film's total worldwide earnings are now 1435.3 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 17: Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its strong run

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp rise in its collection on Saturday, December 21. As the action drama slowly and steadily continues to break multiple records, it recently entered a new club that was earlier exclusive to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection on Day 17 stood at 1029.9 crore. The movie's worldwide collection stood at 1435.3 crore, reported Sacnilk, citing early estimates.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

Allu Arjun's movie remains unstoppable after it regained momentum on the third Saturday after its release. Pushpa: The Rule earned an estimated 25 crore (India net) on Day 17. The movie has earned an estimated 4.35 crore in Telugu, 20 crore in Hindi, 0.55 crore in Tamil, 0.08 crore in Kannada, and 0.02 crore in Malayalam. After including Pushpa 2, The Rule BO earning of day 17, its total collection stood at 1029.9 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Worldwide

Pushpa The Rise's sequel's worldwide earnings stood at 1435.3 crore as of Saturday. The movie's overseas collection stood at 237 crore.

Pushpa 2 enters 1000 crore net club, earlier exclusive to Baahubali 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2 starring Prabhas was recently joined by Pushpa 2 The Rule in the 1000 crores net club. For more than seven years, Bahubali 2 remained the only movie with 1000 crores India net collection.

Earlier, movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc reached close to Baahubali's collection. However, Pushpa THe Rule has finally joined the club.

"Pushpa 2", a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise", released in cinemas around the world on December 5.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

