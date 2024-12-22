Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Pushpa: The Rule experienced a significant increase in box office collection on December 21, reaching ₹ 1029.9 crore on Day 17. The film's total worldwide earnings are now ₹ 1435.3 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp rise in its collection on Saturday, December 21. As the action drama slowly and steadily continues to break multiple records, it recently entered a new club that was earlier exclusive to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Allu Arjun's movie remains unstoppable after it regained momentum on the third Saturday after its release. Pushpa: The Rule earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net) on Day 17. The movie has earned an estimated ₹4.35 crore in Telugu, ₹20 crore in Hindi, ₹0.55 crore in Tamil, ₹0.08 crore in Kannada, and 0.02 crore in Malayalam. After including Pushpa 2, The Rule BO earning of day 17, its total collection stood at ₹1029.9 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Worldwide Pushpa The Rise's sequel's worldwide earnings stood at ₹1435.3 crore as of Saturday. The movie's overseas collection stood at ₹237 crore.

Pushpa 2 enters ₹ 1000 crore net club, earlier exclusive to Baahubali 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2 starring Prabhas was recently joined by Pushpa 2 The Rule in the 1000 crores net club. For more than seven years, Bahubali 2 remained the only movie with ₹1000 crores India net collection.

Earlier, movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc reached close to Baahubali's collection. However, Pushpa THe Rule has finally joined the club.

"Pushpa 2", a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise", released in cinemas around the world on December 5.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.