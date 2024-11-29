Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres next week after receiving an U/A certificate from the censor board. The Allu Arjun starrer was reportedly asked to make several changes — including the deletion of some excessively violent scenes and the removal of certain words. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Pushpa 2 were asked to delete the word ‘r***i’ from three dialogues in the film. Other words including ‘Denguddi’ and ‘Venkateshwar’ were also removed. The Central Board of Film Certification had also sought the removal of some exceedingly violent scenes — including a snippet that featured an amputated leg sailing through the air. Another scene had reportedly showcased Pushpa holding a severed arm.

The film was initially scheduled for a release in August but faced delays. The makers had eventually locked December 6 as the release date earlier this year. The release has since been preponed by a day — now slated to hit theatres on December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. The first installment of the movie was released in 2021 and showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The trailer released in mid-November indicates that Allu Arjun will be reprising his titular role as a smuggler in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Meanwhile actor Sreeleela will make a special appearance for a dance number described as the “Kissik Song of the Year".

“Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years' journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey," Allu Arjun shared via Instagram earlier this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor also shared a picture from the final day of shooting — showing a camera trolley with the team in the background.