Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt letter from his son Aayaan, calling it his biggest achievement. Aayaan expressed his support for Pushpa 2, acknowledging the emotional significance of the film's release.

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun shared a letter written by his son Aayaan. The Telugu actor called his son's handwritten letter as his 'biggest achievement so far'. Allu Arjun's son wished him ahead for Pushpa 2 movie and declared himself as the number 1 ardent fan and follower of the actor.

“Today is a special day, as the world's greatest actor's movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions on this day. Let me assure you that Pushpa 2 is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting," read the letter written by Ayaan for his father and Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

Letter shared by Allu Arjun's son Ayaan

While sharing the letter, the actor also asked his fans to excuse some "exaggerated" parts of the letter and said that he was "touched by his son Ayaan's letter."

After showering praises for his father, Ayaan wished Allu Arjun and the whole team of Pushpa 2: The Rule best of luck. The sequel of the super hit movie Pushpa 2: The Rise was released in movie theatres on Thursday, December 5.

“No matter whatever be the outcome, you will be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around universe but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan," the letter read.

Netizens reaction Allu Arjun's fan praised the efforts made by his son to boost his morale ahead of Pushpa 2 The Rule release.

“Cute little BhAAI ! Good Luck !," commented a user.

"You won in life. You won in ur own family. You won as Dad [sic]"

“Fatherly High Before BO High [sic]"

“It is a very soothing moment when a father receives a letter from his son [sic]"

Pushpa 2 The Rule release Pushpa 2 The Rule was released worldwide today, December 5. The first part of the movie was a blockbuster, which also led to Allu Arjun winning the national award for the best actor.