Pushpa 2: The Rule may beat RRR, Jawan in the US, grosses $1.4 million with 50K ticket sales 10 days ahead of release

Pushpa 2: The Rule has generated significant buzz in the US, earning $1.4 million in pre-sales, with over 50,000 tickets. It is expected to become the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America, surpassing hits like RRR and Jawan.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Pushpa 2 trailer: The action drama, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a worldwide release on December 5, 2024.
Pushpa 2 trailer: The action drama, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a worldwide release on December 5, 2024.(X | Mythri Movie Makers)

Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is receiving a positive response in the US, earning an estimated $1.4 million in the territory nearly ten days before its release, according to trade tracker Venky Box Office.

According to the Hindustan Times, the movie is already performing better than blockbuster hits like RRR and Jawan in the US. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released worldwide on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, etc.

“#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold Total North America Premiere Advance Sales at $1.458M. Crossed 50K tickets sold with 10 days left which is a record. 10 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2,” read a post by Venky Box Office on X.

Jawan and RRR US pre-sales

According to koimoi, Junior NTR's RRR created history after it registered pre-sales of $2.6 million on the premiere day in the USA, which made the movie one of the highest grossers of Indian cinema abroad. According to HT, Jawaan along with RRR grossed over $15 million in North America and ranks among the top five highest-grossing Indian films in the continent.

Fastest Indian movie to hit $2 million in pre-sales

Allu Arjun's movie is being released by Prathyangira Cinema in North America. On Monday,  Prathyangira Cinema claimed that Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to hit $2 million in pre-sales for the premiere.

The movie sold around 50,000 tickets for USA Premieres in around 850 locations ten days ahead of the release of Pushpa 2 on December 5.

“Pushpa isn’t just WALKING into HISTORY. He’s STAMPING his RULE all over it! Fastest 50K+ Tickets Sold for USA Premieres,” read a post by studio.

The movie received tremendous response in the US since the beginning of pre-sales. The buzz around the movie increased after another trailer released on November 17 and received a positive response from the audience. According to Sacnilk, the trade is expected to further pick up in the coming days. The industry tracker also predicted Pushpa 2 to become the biggest premiere for an Indian movie in North America.

The movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The first part of the movie, Pushpa, received an overwhelming response on social media. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandana and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

 

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM IST
