Pushpa 2: The Rule has generated significant buzz in the US, earning $1.4 million in pre-sales, with over 50,000 tickets. It is expected to become the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America, surpassing hits like RRR and Jawan.

Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is receiving a positive response in the US, earning an estimated $1.4 million in the territory nearly ten days before its release, according to trade tracker Venky Box Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Hindustan Times, the movie is already performing better than blockbuster hits like RRR and Jawan in the US. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released worldwide on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, etc.

“#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold Total North America Premiere Advance Sales at $1.458M. Crossed 50K tickets sold with 10 days left which is a record. 10 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2," read a post by Venky Box Office on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan and RRR US pre-sales According to koimoi, Junior NTR's RRR created history after it registered pre-sales of $2.6 million on the premiere day in the USA, which made the movie one of the highest grossers of Indian cinema abroad. According to HT, Jawaan along with RRR grossed over $15 million in North America and ranks among the top five highest-grossing Indian films in the continent.

Fastest Indian movie to hit $2 million in pre-sales Allu Arjun's movie is being released by Prathyangira Cinema in North America. On Monday, Prathyangira Cinema claimed that Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to hit $2 million in pre-sales for the premiere.

The movie sold around 50,000 tickets for USA Premieres in around 850 locations ten days ahead of the release of Pushpa 2 on December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pushpa isn’t just WALKING into HISTORY. He’s STAMPING his RULE all over it! Fastest 50K+ Tickets Sold for USA Premieres," read a post by studio.

The movie received tremendous response in the US since the beginning of pre-sales. The buzz around the movie increased after another trailer released on November 17 and received a positive response from the audience. According to Sacnilk, the trade is expected to further pick up in the coming days. The industry tracker also predicted Pushpa 2 to become the biggest premiere for an Indian movie in North America.