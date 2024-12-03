‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is receiving an enthusiastic response, with 50,000 tickets sold in the US and viral dance performances in London. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is anticipated to achieve record-breaking success upon release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: The Allu Arjun starrer has made headlines in the US after earning $2 million in advance bookings. But now, London is also abuzz with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and people dancing to the movie's songs. A video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

Even though two days remain for Pushpa 2's release, the music album of the film has gained immense attention. Taking to the streets of Central London, a flash mob set the stage ablaze by performing a medley of hits from the upcoming film, spreading Pushpa fever far beyond India.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' viral video Hands swinging in motion, each dancer's steps perfectly syncing with the other—the viral video has taken social media by storm. Even before the dance comes to an end, spectators on the streets cheer loudly for the dance group.

How did the social media react? One person reacted with a fire emoticon, while another X user commented, "International hit." A third user simply said, "Wow," and a fourth X user praised the dance group saying, "This is amazing."

Pushpa 2: The Rule Pushpa 2 movie received an overwhelming response in the US since the start of pre-sales. The buzz grew stronger after the release of another trailer on November 17, which was met with a positive audience reaction.

As of November 26, the movie had sold around 50,000 tickets for USA Premieres in around 850 locations. Industry trackers predict that Pushpa 2 could become the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America.