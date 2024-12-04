‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ OTT release date: As excitement runs high for the Allu Arjun-starrer film's release on Thursday, there have been speculations about whether the much awaited thriller will release on OTT.

With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the movie has already earned a whopping $2 million in November, ahead of its release on December 5.

Pushpa 2 OTT release A few months ago, Netflix announced it was acquiring the streaming rights for the Allu Arjun behemoth. While there is no confirmation on when the movie will be available on Netflix, reports state that it will likely stream around six to eight weeks after the theatrical release.

Pushpa 2 movie ticket prices Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the makers’ request to increase the ticket price for Pushpa 2 premiere shows and for the first 13 days, India Today reported.

The highest ticket prices are in Delhi— ₹1800. Meanwhile, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the highest ticket prices are ₹1600 and ₹1000, respectively.

Pushpa 2: Advance booking Pushpa 2 sold around 2.14 million tickets and earned over ₹63 crore on its first day, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu 2D version grossed ₹34.37 crore, while the Hindi version earned ₹24.12 crore.

Advance reservations in Kerala reached ₹3 crore, and the Tamil version contributed ₹1.8 crore. The movie has made an impressive ₹77.97 crore in India, with global advance ticket sales surpassing ₹100 crore.

More about Pushpa 2 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has generated as much buzz as its prequel, 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in 2021. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, directed by Sukumar, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) facing off against Shekhawat.