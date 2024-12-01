Pushpa 2: The Rule release date: Here is all you need to know about advance bookings, ticket price and more about Allu Arjun's movie.

Pushpa 2 release date: Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is scheduled to debut on the big screen in the coming days.

Release date The wait is almost over as the film will hit the theatres nationwide on December 5. However, special screening for fans will take place in Telangana on December 4, a day before the official release starting from 9:30 pm.

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will have special shows in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes in Telangana. Furthermore, allowing ticket price hike of up to ₹800 for this exclusive screening December 4, the movie makers are expected to mint big numbers at the box office with Telangana government's favourable move.

For the official release day, the Telangana government approved two additional shows, first is scheduled for 1 am and the other for 4 am, in addition to the five standard shows. Additionally, single-screen theatres can raise ticket prices by ₹150 until December 8 for the extra shows.

Advance bookings Advance bookings for the much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer have started in major cities. Advance bookings for Chennai, and Kerala began today.

Tickets price The movie tickets priced at ₹1800 are the highest in Delhi. In Mumbai, fans will have to give away Rs1600 to experience the thrill of Telugu-language action drama film directed by Sukumar. In Bengaluru, the movie tickets are priced at ₹1000.

Its star cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles, apart from Allu Arjun in the lead. The censor board gave the film a U/A certificate earlier this week. The board asked the makers to remove certain words and excessively violent scenes.