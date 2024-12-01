Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for global release on December 5, with projections suggesting it could break records.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set for a global release on December 5 and is already on track to break records. As per Sacnilk, early projections suggest the film could become the first Indian movie to surpass the ₹300 crore gross mark on its opening day worldwide.

A report from sacnilk estimated a domestic opening day collection of ₹233 crore, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing around ₹105 crore. The film is also expected to earn ₹20 crore from Karnataka, ₹15 crore from Tamil Nadu, and ₹8 crore from Kerala.

Additionally, the movie is projected to collect ₹85 crore from the rest of India and an impressive ₹70 crore from advance bookings in the USA, boosting its overseas box office performance.

Earlier on Friday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun said that he once believed breaking into Bollywood would be impossible, but with Pushpa 2: The Rule, his desire to connect with audiences across the country is now being fulfilled. The first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021 in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, becoming a blockbuster in the Hindi-speaking regions.

ANI reported that at a promotional event, Arjun expressed his hope that Pushpa 2: The Rule will replicate the success of its predecessor and become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry.

"When ‘Pushpa’ became a big hit and one of the surveys said, ‘It (‘Pushpa 2’) is expected to be the biggest film in India.' I thought it is a big thing for us as the whole of India is expecting this film from us, so I should be responsible because it will bring good name for my homeland.

Mandanna, who has acted in Hindi films such as "Goodbye", "Mission Majnu" and "Animal", said when she was promoting the movies in Mumbai, people were most interested in knowing when "Pushpa 2" would release in theatres.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film belongs to the whole team who spent five years on it, Arjun said.

The trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule showcases Allu Arjun reprising his role as the red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as his love interest, Srivalli. The trailer opens with a powerful entry by Allu Arjun, followed by intense action sequences. Fahadh Faasil makes an appearance as Pushpa's enemy, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, threatening a fierce showdown. Pushpa, however, boldly declares himself an international player, unafraid of anyone.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in their iconic roles. Arjun’s performance in the first part of Pushpa earned him a National Film Award.