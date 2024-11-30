Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release on December 5, with advance bookings already underway. Ticket prices have soared, reaching ₹ 1,800 in Delhi and ₹ 1,600 in Mumbai. Telangana will hold early screenings on December 4, with additional showings and temporary price hikes allowed.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres next week — with ticket prices hitting the ₹1,800 mark in some places. Advance bookings have already begun in some major cities as the much anticipated release draws closer. The Telangana government has greenlit an early screening of the film ahead of its official release on December 5.

According to reports, tickets in Delhi have reached as high as ₹1,800 for some seats and theatres. Mumbai follows closely behind with prices reaching ₹1600 while Bengaluru clocked tickets costing up to ₹1000.

The film is slated to hit more than 12,000 screens across the world next week — made available in six languages . The Allu Arjun starrer will also have the highest number of IMAX screens allotted to an Indian film till date.

Meanwhile Telangana is gearing up for additional screenings and an early premiere at 9:30 am on December 4. The special show will be available at both in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes and owners have been allowed to raise ticket prices by ₹800.