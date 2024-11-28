Pushpa 2: Amid speculations about a potential clash between Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhava and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers have decided to move Chhava's release to February 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to make this announcement on Wednesday evening.

“VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025," read Taran Adarsh's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2: Why Vicky Kaushal's movie has been postponed? Chhava was originally scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, just one day after the nationwide debut of Pushpa 2. Given the immense hype surrounding the Telugu action film, it was anticipated to significantly impact Chhava's box office performance. This likely led the makers to opt for a new release date.

Reportedly, another possible reason for the postponement could be to release Chhava on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, given the film's special significance to the iconic figure. The movie focuses on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, making the timing of the release even more meaningful.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. With Chhava now set for a February release, Rashmika—who also stars in Chhava—will avoid the clash of two of her films at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More about Chhava Chhava is a biographical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Emperor and son of Shivaji Maharaj.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Rashmika Mandanna also features in the film.