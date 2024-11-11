Pushpa 2 trailer release date announced: Here’s what Allu Arjun’s fans ‘can’t wait to see,’ timing, and more

Allu Arjun's fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer release of Sukumar's Pushpa 2, which will be released on December 5, 2024.

Fareha Naaz
Published11 Nov 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Pushpa 2 trailer: The action drama, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a worldwide release on December 5, 2024.
Pushpa 2 trailer: As cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the second instalment of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ franchise, the filmmakers are set to ignite the excitement with the upcoming launch of the trailer. One of Tollywood's greatest hits, released in December 2021, ‘Pushpa’ cemented Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, as an iconic on-screen presence. His massive following now awaits the 3-minute and 45-second trailer, set to release in the coming days.

The wait is almost over for Sukumar's directorial project, as ardent fans from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and across Indian cinema prepare for the Pushpa 2 trailer, scheduled for release on November 17. Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit theatres on December 5. The filmmakers have planned a grand trailer unveiling event in Patna, where lead actor Allu Arjun will make an appearance.

Fans were in a frenzy over Sukumar's directorial movie as one user commented, “All will be lost....Don't get burned. Can’t wait to see the mentallll massssss high of fans once the trailer releases. #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer.” Another user remarked, “Oreyyy aa poster endi ra nayana vamoooooo #Pushpa2TheRule.”

A third user said, “Announcement of INDIA’s Biggest movie’s TRAILER might come today at any moment.” A fourth user wrote, “The First Pan India Film to be Release in Bengali Language.” A fifth user stated, “Trailer Cut gonna be Kutha Ramppp is a Small Word India isn’t Ready for this Blast.” A sixth user wrote, “Elon Musk changed the like button for the announcement of Pushpa2 The Rule Trailer.”

With Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Srivalli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Oo Antava and Sreeleela's special appearance, the Telugu-language action-drama film promises to win hearts. Production house Mythri Movie Makers, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “The wait ends & The anticipation begins Today at 4.05 PM. Stay tuned! #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.”

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 04:41 PM IST
      Popular in News

