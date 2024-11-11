Pushpa 2 trailer release date announced: Here’s what Allu Arjun’s fans ‘can’t wait to see,’ timing, and more

Pushpa 2 trailer: As cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the second instalment of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ franchise, the filmmakers are set to ignite the excitement with the upcoming launch of the trailer. One of Tollywood's greatest hits, released in December 2021, ‘Pushpa’ cemented Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, as an iconic on-screen presence. His massive following now awaits the 3-minute and 45-second trailer, set to release in the coming days.

The wait is almost over for Sukumar's directorial project, as ardent fans from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and across Indian cinema prepare for the Pushpa 2 trailer, scheduled for release on November 17. Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit theatres on December 5. The filmmakers have planned a grand trailer unveiling event in Patna, where lead actor Allu Arjun will make an appearance.

Fans were in a frenzy over Sukumar's directorial movie as one user commented, “All will be lost....Don't get burned. Can’t wait to see the mentallll massssss high of fans once the trailer releases. #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer.” Another user remarked, “Oreyyy aa poster endi ra nayana vamoooooo #Pushpa2TheRule.”

A third user said, “Announcement of INDIA’s Biggest movie’s TRAILER might come today at any moment.” A fourth user wrote, “The First Pan India Film to be Release in Bengali Language.” A fifth user stated, “Trailer Cut gonna be Kutha Ramppp is a Small Word India isn’t Ready for this Blast.” A sixth user wrote, “Elon Musk changed the like button for the announcement of Pushpa2 The Rule Trailer.”