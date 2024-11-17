Pushpa 2 trailer where to watch: Patna gears up for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | All you need to know

  • Pushpa 2 trailer will be launched today at Patna, with the film's stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna scheduled to grace the occasion

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published17 Nov 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Pushpa 2 trailer where to watch: Patna gears up for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | All you need to know
Pushpa 2 trailer where to watch: Patna gears up for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | All you need to know(X)

Pushpa 2 trailer, is all set to be launched in Patna, on Sunday, November 17. The movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the venue for an upcoming event, revealing that both he and Rashmika Mandanna will be attending the event in person.

The makers recently revealed on social media that the trailer for Pushpa 2 will run for 2 minutes and 44 seconds. This announcement has already generated a huge buzz online, with hashtags like #Pushpa2Trailer and #AlluArjun trending on X and Instagram.

Allu Arjun beats Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay to become highest-paid actor

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of ‘Pushpa Raj’, Allu Arjun's iconic character who won hearts with his rugged charm and rebellious spirit in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

With around a few hours remaining for the highly anticipated launch, excitement is at its peak. Several netizens took to X to share glimpses of the preparations.

Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Preparations underway in Patna

LiveMint brings you a list of everything you need to know about the Pushpa 2 trailer launch.

Pushpa 2 trailer: Venue, time

The trailer will be officially launched at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, at 6:30 pm. The event, however, will begin from 5pm and is expected to continue till 9pm, state reports.

Pushpa 2 trailer release date OUT: Here's what Allu Arjun fans can't wait to see

Pushpa 2 trailer: Entry fees

The entry for the event is entirely free. For those who wish to attend the trailer launch, can collect their passes from the Gate 10 of the venue, where counters have also been set up to ensure smooth functioning of the event. Security has also been beefed up at the area.

Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' out, rules YouTube

Pushpa 2 trailer: Why Patna has been selected

Reportedly, choosing Patna for the launch of the Hindi trailer reflects Allu Arjun and the filmmakers' bold move to boost excitement among audiences in Hindi-speaking regions. The makers believe this initiative will help the film reach new heights.

 

 

 

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPushpa 2 trailer where to watch: Patna gears up for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | All you need to know

