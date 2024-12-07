Other than a record Hindi opening, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the Indian box office's first-day record surpassing 2022's RRR.

Pushpa 2 vs Jawan: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the Box Office by storm, becoming the "biggest opener ever" in Hindi.

The Telugu film beat superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan, which opened with ₹65.50 crores net in Hindi. Pushpa 2 minted approximately ₹70 crore net collection in the dubbed Hindi version, thus emerging as the biggest opener.

This makes Pushpa 2 only the second movie in Hindi after 2023's Jawan to breach the ₹60 crore mark. It is also the first to earn ₹70 crore on the pure opening day (without including premieres).

In addition to setting a record for its Hindi opening, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the Indian box office's first-day record, grossing over ₹174.9 crores across all versions. This achievement eclipses RRR's first-day gross of ₹156 crores in March 2022.

Pushpa 2 vs Jawan: Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned a whooping ₹164.25 crore in all languages on its opening day while Jawan managed to earn just ₹89.5 crore.

Notably, both the movies were released on a Thursday. However, Jawan had the advantage of festival day opening in its kitty.

Pushpa 2 vs Jawan: Day 2 Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 raked in an impressive ₹90.1 crore on the second day of its release, surpassing Day 2 collection of Atlee's Jawan which was at ₹53.23 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

In two days of its release, Allu Arjun's Pushpa sequel earned ₹265 crore net in India in two days of its release while Jawan raked in ₹153 crore, as per Sacnilk's data.

Pushpa 2 vs Jawan: Cast The cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule features a stellar ensemble of actors reprising their roles from the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are the two leads of the film as it stars Fahadh Faasil as its main antagonist. Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu also have a pivotal role in Pushpa 2.