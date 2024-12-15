Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ which released on December 5, continues to make a significant impact at the box office. The film which has become the highest grossing movie of Indian movie of 2024 saw a massive jump on second Saturday as the film earned ₹62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk.com show. The report stated that the film witnessed a 71.15 percent jump on Day 10. Earlier on Day 9, the blockbuster movie earned ₹36.4 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of collections across various languages on Day 10, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹46 crore in the Hindi belt, ₹13 crore in Telugu, ₹2.5 crore in Tamil, ₹0.45 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.35 crore in Malayalam. With these earnings, the total collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule in India has reached ₹824.5 crore net. This includes ₹498.1 crore from the Hindi language, ₹262.6 crore from Telugu, ₹44.9 crore from Tamil, ₹5.95 crore from Kannada, and ₹12.95 crore from Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection Day 10 As per Sacnilk.com report, the action drama movie minted ₹1190 crore gross worldwide. Earlier, it was also reported that Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.

About Pushpa 2 Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.