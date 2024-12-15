Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's movie mints a massive 1190 crore gross

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's movie mints a massive ₹1190 crore gross

Livemint

  • Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has grossed 1190 crore worldwide in just 10 days. The film is achieving a remarkable success at the box office. 

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's movie smashing multiple box office records

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ which released on December 5, continues to make a significant impact at the box office. The film which has become the highest grossing movie of Indian movie of 2024 saw a massive jump on second Saturday as the film earned 62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk.com show. The report stated that the film witnessed a 71.15 percent jump on Day 10. Earlier on Day 9, the blockbuster movie earned 36.4 crore.

In terms of collections across various languages on Day 10, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned 46 crore in the Hindi belt, 13 crore in Telugu, 2.5 crore in Tamil, 0.45 crore in Kannada, and 0.35 crore in Malayalam. With these earnings, the total collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule in India has reached 824.5 crore net. This includes 498.1 crore from the Hindi language, 262.6 crore from Telugu, 44.9 crore from Tamil, 5.95 crore from Kannada, and 12.95 crore from Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection Day 10

As per Sacnilk.com report, the action drama movie minted 1190 crore gross worldwide. Earlier, it was also reported that Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross 1,000 crore gross mark in worldwide collection. Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days to achieve this feat, but Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.

About Pushpa 2

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 controversy

During the premiere show of the film, a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation following stampede at Sandhya theatre. Later on December 13, Allu arjun was arrested and was granted 14-day custody by a lower court in Telangana. His legal team then challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of 50,000. Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said thaat the arrest was orchestrated to provide a "big publicity boost" to the actor and drive the second-week box office collections of Pushpa 2. Taking to X, he wrote, “Regarding everybody's SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable Chief Minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the Telangana state's FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2 's week 2 's collections."

