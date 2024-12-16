Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, approaches the ₹ 1,300 crore mark worldwide. The film grossed ₹ 75 crore on Sunday, totalling ₹ 900.5 crore net in India, with Hindi leading at ₹ 553.1 crore.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 11: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is inching closer to the ₹1,300 crore gross mark worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, "Pushpa 2" is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise".

The film continues to make an impact at the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule is projected to gross around ₹1,300 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide totals of SS Rajamouli's epic RRR (1,230 crores gross) and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (1,215 crores gross). This remarkable feat will make Pushpa 2 the third biggest Indian grosser of all time, according to Sacnilk.com.

As reported by PTI, production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the latest box office update on its official X handle along with the poster of the film, which read, “Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. ₹1,292 crore gross worldwide 10 days."

The caption of the post stated: "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024.

"Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulp @NavinNooli @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @AAFilmsIndia @Ags_production @E4Emovies @NCinemasbly @MythriRelease @TSeries @Fanizm_Official @shreyasgroup @lifeindistrict."

Meanwhile, after a modest start on Friday with ₹36.4 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule saw a significant boost in its collections over the weekend, earning ₹63.3 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday across all languages. According to Sacnilk, this brought the film's total net collection in India to approximately ₹900.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version leads with an estimated ₹553.1 crore, marking the highest earnings among dubbed releases. The Telugu version follows with an estimated ₹279.35 crore. The Tamil version earned around ₹48.1 crore, just short of the ₹50 crore mark, while the Malayalam version collected ₹13.4 crore. The Kannada version contributed ₹6.55 crore to the film's second weekend total.

The box office update for Pushpa 2: The Rule comes a day after lead actor Allu Arjun was released from a jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He had been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the film's premiere.

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was presented in a local court, which initially remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the Telangana High Court, where they successfully secured interim bail for the actor, PTI reported.