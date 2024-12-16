Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun blockbuster is UNSTOPPABLE, inches closer to 1,300 crore

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun blockbuster is UNSTOPPABLE, inches closer to ₹1,300 crore

Livemint

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, approaches the 1,300 crore mark worldwide. The film grossed 75 crore on Sunday, totalling 900.5 crore net in India, with Hindi leading at 553.1 crore.

The Tamil version earned around 48.1 crore, just short of the 50 crore mark, while the Malayalam version collected 13.4 crore.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 11: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is inching closer to the 1,300 crore gross mark worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, "Pushpa 2" is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise".

The film continues to make an impact at the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule is projected to gross around 1,300 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide totals of SS Rajamouli's epic RRR (1,230 crores gross) and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (1,215 crores gross). This remarkable feat will make Pushpa 2 the third biggest Indian grosser of all time, according to Sacnilk.com.

As reported by PTI, production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the latest box office update on its official X handle along with the poster of the film, which read, “Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. 1,292 crore gross worldwide 10 days."

The caption of the post stated: "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa.

"Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulp @NavinNooli @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @AAFilmsIndia @Ags_production @E4Emovies @NCinemasbly @MythriRelease @TSeries @Fanizm_Official @shreyasgroup @lifeindistrict."

Meanwhile, after a modest start on Friday with 36.4 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule saw a significant boost in its collections over the weekend, earning 63.3 crore on Saturday and 75 crore on Sunday across all languages. According to Sacnilk, this brought the film’s total net collection in India to approximately 900.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version leads with an estimated 553.1 crore, marking the highest earnings among dubbed releases. The Telugu version follows with an estimated 279.35 crore. The Tamil version earned around 48.1 crore, just short of the 50 crore mark, while the Malayalam version collected 13.4 crore. The Kannada version contributed 6.55 crore to the film's second weekend total.

The box office update for Pushpa 2: The Rule comes a day after lead actor Allu Arjun was released from a jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He had been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the film's premiere.

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was presented in a local court, which initially remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the Telangana High Court, where they successfully secured interim bail for the actor, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

