Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office collection Day 12: Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 The Rule has become the third highest-grossing Indian movie at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Sukumar directorial blockbuster has surpassed the lifetime worldwide total of SS Rajamouli's epic RRR ( ₹1,230 crores gross) and Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crores gross) to become the third biggest Indian grosser.

The only two biggest Indian titles Allu Arjun's movie is behind now are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crores gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crores gross).

According to Sacnilk, the action drama indicates long legs, and it might eventually surpass Baahubali 2 to become the number two grosser, which remains to be seen.

At the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 also became the third movie after Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,417 crores gross) and KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹1,000 crores gross) to have grossed ₹1,000 crore. It is soon expected to pip the ₹1,000 crore mark to be the second biggest grosser.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Day 12 Net Collection The film earned a net of ₹929.85 crore by the end of Day 12.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 grossed a net of ₹27.75 crore on Monday despite witnessing a fall of 63.77%. On Day 12, the film earned ₹5.45 crore in Telugu, ₹1 crore in Tamil, ₹15,00,000 in Kannada, and ₹15,00,000 in Malayalam. In Hindi, the film earned ₹21 crore.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Hindi Meanwhile, the action drama also surpassed ₹500 crores in net collection in the Hindi version on its second Sunday (11th day), becoming the seventh and fastest film to do so. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was previously the fastest to hit ₹500 crores net, taking 18 days.

By Day 12, Pushpa 2's Hindi version had earned ₹573.1 crore net at the Indian box office.

With these numbers, Pushpa 2 has surpassed all but Jawan ( ₹582 crores net) and Stree 2 ( ₹598 crores net) at the end of its 12th day to become the third biggest Hindi grosser.

It is expected to become India's number 1 Hindi movie during or before the 3rd weekend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}