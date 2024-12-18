Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun's movie has surpassed RRR and KGF Chapter 2's worldwide collection. Know how much the movie has earned worldwide so far.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Days after breaking all records, Allu Arjun's movie shows no sign of slowing down. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The action film became the fastest Indian movie to enter the ₹1000-crore worldwide collections club and is on the way to earning the same amount in the Indian collection (net).

Pushpa: The Rule Box office collection stood at ₹953 crore (India Net) on the thirteenth day after its release, i.e. Tuesday, December 17, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide till Tuesday, December 17. With this, the movie has shattered the record of SS Rajamauli's RRR, which earned ₹1,230 crores gross and Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹1,215 crore gross globally.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 movie's overseas collection so far is ₹227 crore. As the action drama continues to maintain its momentum in second week, the movie may surpass the collection of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 The movie's estimated India collection stood at ₹953 crore (India net) on Tuesday, December 17. The Telugu movie is receiving an overwhelming response in Hindi-speaking states, as its Hindi version's estimated collection stood at ₹591 crore on the second Tuesday. The movie has earned ₹290.9 crore in Telugu, ₹50.65 crore in Tamil, ₹6.87 crore in Kannada, and ₹13.78 crore in Malayalam. Pushpa 2 movie's gross collection (India) stood at ₹1,109.2 crore till Tuesday.