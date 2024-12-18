Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Days after breaking all records, Allu Arjun's movie shows no sign of slowing down. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The action film became the fastest Indian movie to enter the ₹1000-crore worldwide collections club and is on the way to earning the same amount in the Indian collection (net).
Pushpa: The Rule Box office collection stood at ₹953 crore (India Net) on the thirteenth day after its release, i.e. Tuesday, December 17, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13
According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned an estimated ₹1,336.2 crore worldwide till Tuesday, December 17. With this, the movie has shattered the record of SS Rajamauli's RRR, which earned ₹1,230 crores gross and Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹1,215 crore gross globally.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 movie's overseas collection so far is ₹227 crore. As the action drama continues to maintain its momentum in second week, the movie may surpass the collection of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13
The movie's estimated India collection stood at ₹953 crore (India net) on Tuesday, December 17. The Telugu movie is receiving an overwhelming response in Hindi-speaking states, as its Hindi version's estimated collection stood at ₹591 crore on the second Tuesday. The movie has earned ₹290.9 crore in Telugu, ₹50.65 crore in Tamil, ₹6.87 crore in Kannada, and ₹13.78 crore in Malayalam. Pushpa 2 movie's gross collection (India) stood at ₹1,109.2 crore till Tuesday.
About Pushpa: The Rule
The movie created a massive buzz even before its release, thanks to the vigorous promotion by the moviemakers. Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. The move has been directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie features Allu Arjun in lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also features seasoned actor Fahad Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.