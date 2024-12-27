Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is making waves at the box office, crossing the ₹ 1700 crore mark within just 22 days. As it approaches the monumental ₹ 2000 crore milestone, movie enthusiasts are eager to see if it can reach this unprecedented feat.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun's movie continues its strong performance in movie theatres. Pushpa The Rule has crossed the ₹1700 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection and is inching closer to the stellar mark of ₹2000 crore.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22 Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection crossed ₹1700 crore on 21st day after its release, according to a social media post by its movie makers. As per Sacnilk's data, Pushpa The Rule's worldwide collection stood at ₹1571.9 crore.

"THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 The Rule has crossed ₹ 1700 mark, according to Mythri Movie Makers.