Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Is Allu Arjun's movie heading to 2000 crore? Check full details

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Is Allu Arjun's movie heading to ₹2000 crore? Check full details

Livemint

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is making waves at the box office, crossing the 1700 crore mark within just 22 days. As it approaches the monumental 2000 crore milestone, movie enthusiasts are eager to see if it can reach this unprecedented feat.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule stands at 1571 crore in terms of box office collection.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun's movie continues its strong performance in movie theatres. Pushpa The Rule has crossed the 1700 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection and is inching closer to the stellar mark of 2000 crore.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection crossed 1700 crore on 21st day after its release, according to a social media post by its movie makers. As per Sacnilk's data, Pushpa The Rule's worldwide collection stood at 1571.9 crore.

“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.
Pushpa 2 The Rule has crossed 1700 mark, according to Mythri Movie Makers.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.