Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 45: All hopes from Pushpa 2 The Rule's most-anticipated extended cut release on January 17 to re-ignite the craze in fans have been dimmed. At the box office, the Allu Arjun-starrer's ‘reloaded’ version was of nearly no help and has left the action drama in limbo for its 7th week in theaters.

The Sukumar directorial had witnessed a 61.58 per cent drop in its earrnings by the end of 6th week.

With a collection of ₹1731.65 crore globally, the film is still a whopping ₹100 crore away from what its makers said it has made on January 6. And with the current momenunt momentum of earnings for Pushpa 2, the film is unlikely to cross even the ₹1800 crore mark in worldwide collection.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1731.65 crore on day 45, January 18. Its overseas collection stands at ₹270.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

However, according to Pushpa 2 The Rule's movie makers, the movie has become the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1831 crore collection worldwide.

“ Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri movie makers on January 6.

Pushpa 2 is still not the biggest Indian movie There are still two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Even though the Pushpa 2 The Rule is likely closer to pip Baahubali 2's record, the current trends suggest otherwise.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection on Day 45 Allu Arjun's movie minted an estimated ₹1.1 crore on its 7th Saturday, January 18.

Of this, the film earned ₹0.3 crore in Telugu and ₹0.8 crore in Hindi. The film's business has seized in Kannada and Malayam. In Tamil, it has earned ₹0.01 on Friday. However, there is no data available for its Tamil version on Saturday.