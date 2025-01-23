Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: More than a month after smashing all records, Allu Arjun's action movie's craze is fadin away at box office. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1230.05 crore till Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49 The movie collection dropped to rock-bottom levels on Wednesday after the sequel of Pushpa The Rise, earned only ₹50 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has failed to revive audience's interest despite the release of extended cut last week. Sukumar directorial started seventh week on a dull note, and the plummetting daily collections hint at audience's reduced interest on the action movie.