Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun starrer hits lowest mark on Wednesday, earnings stand at…

Livemint

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun-starrer's collection hit its lowest on Wednesday. The movie's craze has faded away after a month of strong box office run

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule smashed multiple box office records on the first day of its release.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: More than a month after smashing all records, Allu Arjun's action movie's craze is fadin away at box office. The movie has earned an estimated 1230.05 crore till Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49

The movie collection dropped to rock-bottom levels on Wednesday after the sequel of Pushpa The Rise, earned only 50 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has failed to revive audience's interest despite the release of extended cut last week. Sukumar directorial started seventh week on a dull note, and the plummetting daily collections hint at audience's reduced interest on the action movie.

(More to come)

