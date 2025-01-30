Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has achieved impressive worldwide box office numbers, with a total collection of ₹1740 crore. This includes ₹1232 crore from India’s net collection, ₹1469 crore from India’s gross earnings, and ₹270 crore from overseas markets.

In its first 56 days, the film performed exceptionally well, contributing to its continued success.

Here’s a breakdown of the box office performance for Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 over the last few days:

Day 51 (8th Friday): ₹0.3 Cr (Total: ₹0.12 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.18 Cr in Hindi) - A decline of 40%.

Day 52 (8th Saturday): ₹0.45 Cr (Total: ₹0.15 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.3 Cr in Hindi) - An increase of 50%.

Day 53 (8th Sunday): ₹1 Cr (Total: ₹0.4 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.6 Cr in Hindi) - A significant rise of 122.22%.

Day 54 (8th Monday): ₹0.3 Cr (Total: ₹0.12 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.18 Cr in Hindi) - A drop of 70%.

The film has already broken records with its theatrical version, and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 OTT release today

Netflix officially confirmed the movie's OTT release on Monday. According to the streaming platform's latest update, the action-thriller will be available on OTT starting January 30, since the 56-day theatrical window ends on January 29. Allu Arjun fans can watch the second highest grosser of Indian Cinema from the comfort of their homes, which would be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam.