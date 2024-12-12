Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 8: Mythri Movie Makers' 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' crossed ₹ 70o crore mark in India. It is the fastest Indian film to reach 1000 crores worldwide and grossed over ₹ 1002 crore globally during it six-day run in theatres.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 8: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie continued its extraordinary performance at the box office on Day 8, making history and rewriting the records. As it embarks on its historic journey and sets new benchmark, let's have a look at its collection on Thursday.

As per early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹15.98 crore net at 5:40 PM. This comes a day after the film collected ₹43.35 crore net. Released worldwide on December 5, the U/A certified film has a run-time of 200 minutes (equivalent to 3 hours 20 minutes), making it one of the longest films of the year.

Made with a budget of ₹400-500 crore, the Telugu-language action drama film grossed over ₹1002 crore in just 6 days of its release across the world.

Considering the domestic business of Mythri Movie Makers production ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ it raked in a whopping ₹704.33 crore net in India. On it opening day, it minted an impressive ₹164.25 crore net, breaking three records on the day of its release. The film achieved the highest opening day ever in Hindi, highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day in Hindi and the highest opening day for a dubbed film.

The fastest Indian film to gross 1000 crores worldwide, collected ₹688.35 crore net in India in the first week. Film trade analyst taran Adarsh in a post on X said, "400 NOT OUT... 'PUSHPA 2' REWRITES RECORD BOOKS," as he suggested that the movie broke the following records.

