Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Allu Arjun's movie close behind Baahubali 2 to become 2nd biggest Indian film

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Allu Arjun's movie close behind Baahubali 2 to become 2nd biggest Indian film

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

After 26 days in theaters, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is on the verge of becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film, trailing only behind Baahubali 2. With impressive collections both domestically and internationally, the film's journey at the box office is nothing short of remarkable.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26: Even at the Indian box office, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is only the second-biggest grosser after Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26: After nearly a month of its theatrical release, Allu Arjun's movie is now close behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at 1,639 crore on Monday, December 30. However, the movie makers have already declared that Pushpa 2's worldwide collection has crossed 1,700 crore.

Currently, the only two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( 1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( 2,070 crore gross).

With 1379.5 crore in gross collection, the Sukumar directorial is only the second biggest grosser in India currently, as Baahubali 2 ( 1,416 crore) continues to maintain its hold at the Box Office.

However, Pushpa 2 has overtaken Baahubali 2 as India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 26

Pushpa The Rule has earned 1,639 crore so far, and its overseas collection is 259.5 crore.

Mythri Movie Makers, on December 26, declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross 1,700 crore.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection Day 26

Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated 1163.65 crore (India Net) and 1379.5 crore (India Gross).

In the regional language breakdown, the film earned 326.31 crore in Telugu, 56.95 crore in Tamil, 7.62 crore in Kannada, and 14.12 crore in Malayalam on Day 26.

In Hindi, the film has been exceptional and has earned 758.65 crore in 26 days.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 26

Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to earn an estimated 6.65 crore on Day 26, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 26, Pushpa 2 earned 1.22 crore in Telugu, 0.15 crore in Tamil, 0.02 crore in Kannada, and 0.01 crore in Malayalam. In Hindi, the film earned 5.25 crore.

