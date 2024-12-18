Even as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has soared to greatness at the Indian box office, there is still one movie that it has yet to beat to become an all-time hit; and no, it is not SS Rajamouli's RRR, Baahubali or Yash-fronted KGF series.

The Sukumar-directed movie currently has a net income of ₹953.3 crore at the Indian box office and ranks as the second-top movie in India.

Check out the top movie in India that still remains above Pushpa 2: SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 still remains the front-runner for the highest net-earning film in India, piping Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Baahubali 2 had earned a net of ₹1030.42 crore during its theatrical run.

However, with the momentum of the action drama, Pushpa 2 is likely to surpass Baahubali 2 to become the number-one movie in India.

Here's a list of the top 10 Indian movies (India Net Collection) of all time, including all languages: Baahubali 2 The Conclusion: ₹ 1030. 42 crore

1030. 42 crore Pushpa The Rule: ₹ 953.3 crore

953.3 crore KGF Chapter 2: ₹ 859.7 crore

859.7 crore RRR: ₹ 782.2 crore

782.2 crore Kalki 2898 AD: ₹ 646.31 crore

646.31 crore Jawan: ₹ 640.25 crore

640.25 crore Stree 2: ₹ 597.99 crore

597.99 crore Animal: ₹ 553.87 crore

553.87 crore Pathaan: ₹ 543.09 crore

543.09 crore Gadar 2: ₹ 525.7 crore

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s fan attempts suicide outside Telangana jail after his arrest

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Hindi The action drama was the seventh and fastest film to earn over ₹500 crore in net collection in the Hindi version (11 days), surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who had previously held the record of the fastest ₹500 crore net (18 days).

By Day 13, the second Tuesday, Pushpa 2's Hindi version had earned ₹591.1 crore net at the Indian box office.