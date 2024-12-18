Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 yet to beat THIS movie in all-time India net box office collection; it's not KGF 2, RRR or Baahubali

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Pushpa 2 has made headlines by becoming the second biggest Hindi grosser in India, with a net collection of 591.1 crore in just 13 days. However, it still trails behind the all-time champion, Baahubali 2, which amassed 1030.42 crore. Can it take the top spot?

Even as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has soared to greatness at the Indian box office, there is still one movie that it has yet to beat to become an all-time hit; and no, it is not SS Rajamouli's RRR, Baahubali or Yash-fronted KGF series.

The Sukumar-directed movie currently has a net income of 953.3 crore at the Indian box office and ranks as the second-top movie in India.

Check out the top movie in India that still remains above Pushpa 2:

SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 still remains the front-runner for the highest net-earning film in India, piping Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Baahubali 2 had earned a net of 1030.42 crore during its theatrical run.

However, with the momentum of the action drama, Pushpa 2 is likely to surpass Baahubali 2 to become the number-one movie in India.

Here's a list of the top 10 Indian movies (India Net Collection) of all time, including all languages:

  • Baahubali 2 The Conclusion: 1030. 42 crore
  • Pushpa The Rule: 953.3 crore
  • KGF Chapter 2: 859.7 crore
  • RRR: 782.2 crore
  • Kalki 2898 AD: 646.31 crore
  • Jawan: 640.25 crore
  • Stree 2: 597.99 crore
  • Animal: 553.87 crore
  • Pathaan: 543.09 crore
  • Gadar 2: 525.7 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Hindi

The action drama was the seventh and fastest film to earn over 500 crore in net collection in the Hindi version (11 days), surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who had previously held the record of the fastest 500 crore net (18 days).

By Day 13, the second Tuesday, Pushpa 2's Hindi version had earned 591.1 crore net at the Indian box office.

With these numbers, Pushpa 2 has surpassed all, but Stree 2 ( 598 crore net) at the end of its 13th day to become the 2nd biggest Hindi grosser.

