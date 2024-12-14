Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 9: Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is making a remarkable mark at the box office. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned roughly ₹36.25 crore nett across all languages on Day 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film earned ₹27 crore in Hindi, ₹7.5 crore in Telugu, ₹1.35 crore in Tamil, and ₹0.2 crore in Kannada and Malayalam. The film's total collection so far in India now stands at ₹762.1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection so far The film witnessed a massive box office opening with ₹164.25 crore. By week 1, the film minted ₹725.8 crore net in India. Speaking of its worldwide collections, the film's gross collection stands at ₹1067. Mythri Movie Makers took to social media and informed that the film marked the highest first-week gross ever in Indian cinema. The film has also become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

How much did Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun charge for the film? Reports have stated that the actor reportedly charged around ₹300 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema at the moment.

About Pushpa 2 Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun had also received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of the film showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.