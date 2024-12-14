Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie sees slight drop; mints 762 cr in India amid actor's arrest

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie sees slight drop; mints ₹762 cr in India amid actor's arrest

Livemint

  • Pushpa Box Office collection Day 9: The box office performance of Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2 remains strong. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, saw major collections in Hindi and Telugu language on Day 9.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule smashed multiple box office records on the first day of its release.

Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 9: Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is making a remarkable mark at the box office. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned roughly 36.25 crore nett across all languages on Day 9.

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates:

The film earned 27 crore in Hindi, 7.5 crore in Telugu, 1.35 crore in Tamil, and 0.2 crore in Kannada and Malayalam. The film's total collection so far in India now stands at 762.1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection so far

The film witnessed a massive box office opening with 164.25 crore. By week 1, the film minted 725.8 crore net in India. Speaking of its worldwide collections, the film's gross collection stands at 1067. Mythri Movie Makers took to social media and informed that the film marked the highest first-week gross ever in Indian cinema. The film has also become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

How much did Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun charge for the film?

Reports have stated that the actor reportedly charged around 300 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema at the moment.

About Pushpa 2

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the sequel follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun had also received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of the film showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

Earlier on January 15, Netflix had announced on their social media handle that the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi will be released on their platform post its theatrical release. Taking to Instagram, Netlix wrote, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!"

