Actor Allu Arjun calls Sukumar ‘the man behind all the magic’ in his life.

Sukumar, the director of the mega-blockbuster movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday, January 11.

Actor Allu Arjun wished him and wrote a special note on social media platform X on the occasion.

In the X post, the Pushpa star wrote: "Many happy returns of the day to my dearest @aryasukku garu, the man behind all the magic in my life. Love you forever!"

The actor also shared a photo along with the message.

Earlier, actress Rashmika Mandanna also extended heartfelt wishes to Sukumar.

On Instagram, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring herself and the director along with a caption saying: "Happiest birthday @aryasukku Sir. I miss you. Now I have many nice photos of you. But, I love you. But, I love this one because this is just so you (sic)."

The filmmaker, best known for his work on the 'Pushpa' franchise, has received warm wishes from his colleagues and fans across the globe on social media.

Sukumar's career began in 1998 as a screenwriter before making his directorial debut with 'Arya' in 2004. The film, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role, marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between the director and the actor, continuing with the Pushpa franchise, which has become a global sensation.

The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records since its release on December 5 and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing film ever in India with a gross box office figure of ₹1,831 crore.

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' said that they have added 20 minutes of additional footage to the movie, which will be released on January 17.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.