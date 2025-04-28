‘Put on PIP because...’: Employee shares ‘harassment and toxicity’ at workplace, seeks advice

Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) are designed to support underperforming employees, but are often misused to “teach a lesson” or settle personal grudges.

Narrating a similar story, a Redditor wrote in a viral post: “Put on PIP because I had refused to work on my weekend and Leaves.”

In a detailed post, the employee said that the organisation only allows Sundays off, but the manager expects them to spend an additional 5-6 hours on the weekly offs “to meet the very rigid deadlines.”

“I had recently requested 4 days leave, which got approved after a lot of Debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my earned leaves (EL) whenever I can,” the Redditor said, adding that they informed the manager beforehand that it wouldn't be possible, since they'd be “travelling throughout”.

The manager, however, challenged the employee and said, “He'd like to see that”.

Fast-forward to when the Redditor returned to work after the leaves: The employee said they could not work during the EL; upon returning to the office yesterday, “my Manager was very cold and distant.”

Unsure of the manager's behaviour, the Redditor continued the work day as usual, and in the evening, “I got a call from HR that my performance has been subpar and that I have been put into PIP.”

“All this just because I refused to work during my leaves.”

The frustrated employees said it was all “just so messed up” and wanted to understand how it could happen, legally.

“Do organisations have such power that they can do whatever they feel they can? As an employee, do I not have any legal recourse to deal with such harassment and toxicity being spewed by this company?” they said while seeking helpful advice from the netizens.

“These days, all companies are harassing employees as much as they can,” the Redditor added.

Here's what the netizens suggested: Netizens said that no legal action would help the employee and that switching jobs was their best bet, even though they specifically said it “was not a solution” since they had only joined the company five months ago.

“Changing jobs is hard, especially when you're only five months in, but that is only the permanent solution I'm aware of. I don't have much to add, but I think you should start looking regardless,” a social media user suggested.

“For your own benefit. Start looking out for better opportunity where you can breathe and have some value as human,” added another user.

A user said, “Honestly even if you try to take any legal action would be a waste of time for you. In that same time, you can look for another job. This is straightaway toxic and bearing with it is like doing injustice to yourself. I know its hard to find another job but working in this organisation will do more harm for you.”

However, a few netizens suggested that the employee ask for the parameters the HR used to qualify them for PIP in writing.

“Ask HR to drop an email looping your manager - mentioning the exact KRA/parameters that qualify for PIP,” said a user.

Some even suggested that such a toxic workplace must be “named and shamed” to help others looking for a job.