Putin’s Aurus Senat limo headed to Delhi with Russian President — Key features of retro-styled beast

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Delhi today evening with his favourite car Aurus Senat Limosuine. Besides this car that accompanies him on all of his diplomatic visits, he will be accompanied by a Russian delegation.

Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and other ministers, representatives of the Federal Customs Service, Russia's financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev, and the CEOs of Roscosmos, Rosatom, and VEB.RF will form a part of the delegation, ANI reported

The retro-styled bulletproof 4-wheeler is Russia’s official presidential state car. The full-size luxury car developed by NAMI in Moscow and Russian automaker Aurus Motors is touted as a fortress on wheels.

Watch Putin with his favourite car:

Vladimir Putin has been using it for years as the first known use of the Limo was during Russian president Vladimir Putin's 2018 presidential inauguration. Keeping the Russian President secure for years, its makers designed luxury limo cars for many world leaders, including Turkmenistan’s Serdar and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Aurus Motors company was founded in 2018 as a state limousine manufacturer which opened to the public in 2021.

Key features of Aurus Senat Limosuine From price segment to key features, here are all details about the Aurus Senat Limosuine:

According to the Moscow Times, Putin's beloved car is worth around ₹ 5.5 crore (50 million rubles or $617,500).

5.5 crore (50 million rubles or $617,500). It is equipped with 4.4-litre V8, it delivers 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque. It also includes 850-bhp V12 option.

Featuring leather-lined interiors, ambient lighting, premium wooden trim and built-in fire suppression, it can handle Delhi's toxic pollution as it is fitted with air filtration system. This bilateral meet is crucial as it comes in the backdrop of India's ongoing trade tensions with the United States. US President Donald Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, a considerable portion of which came as penalties for India's oil and arms trade with Russia.

This is not the first time the Aurus Senat Limo is in the limelight, even during bilateral talks in August this year, Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to in China's Tianjin in the retro-styled beast. The two leaders visited the country on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.