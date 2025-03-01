Puzzle Game: Can you crack the mysterious lock code?

This puzzle game tests mathematical skills and logical thinking as players embark on a journey to unlock a treasure hidden in an uncharted cave. The challenge involves solving a number puzzle with specific conditions to access the prize, engaging math enthusiasts.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated1 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Puzzle Game: Can you crack the mysterious lock code?(AI image created with Grok)

This exciting puzzle game will challenge your mathematical skills and logical thinking. Dive into a thrilling fictional scenario where you must solve a tricky number puzzle game to unlock hidden secrets.

Puzzle Game

As an adventurer, you embark on a thrilling journey deep into the heart of an uncharted cave, where whispers of a legendary treasure echo through ancient tales.

Your lantern flickers as you navigate the winding tunnels, and suddenly, your eyes catch the glimmer of a mysterious chest covered in dust and cobwebs. The wooden structure is reinforced with iron, and at its centre, a four-digit lock guards its secrets.

Advertisement

As you step closer, you notice an inscription carved into the surface, a cryptic note holding the key to unlocking the treasure. Can you decipher the puzzle game and claim your reward?

“The sum of the four digits is 18. The product of the four digits is 240. The digits are all different. The largest digit is four times the smallest one.”

Can you crack the code and unlock the treasure? You have two chances to use the right code, or else the chest will explode.

Also Read | Puzzle Game: The mystery of Rabindranath Tagore’s manuscript

Hints to solve the puzzle game:

  • Let the four digits be a, b, c, d.
  • The sum equation: a + b + c + d = 18
  • The product equation: a x b x c x d = 240
  • The largest digit is four times the smallest: d = 4a
  • All digits are unique and must be between 1 and 9.

Advertisement
Also Read | Puzzle Game: Can you determine each friend’s pet and hobby?

Puzzle game solution approach

  • Try possible values for a (smallest digit).
  • Use the condition d = 4a to determine the largest digit.
  • Find two remaining numbers b, c that satisfy both the sum and product conditions.
  • Verify that all four digits are unique.

Also Read | Puzzle Game: Who stole the maths question papers?

Puzzle Game Final Answer

The four digits that satisfy the conditions are 2, 3, 5 and 8.

Lock Code: 2-3-5-8 or 2-5-3-8

You successfully unlock the treasure!

This puzzle game blends logic, algebra and number properties, making it an engaging challenge for math enthusiasts.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsPuzzle Game: Can you crack the mysterious lock code?
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App