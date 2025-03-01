Puzzle Game: Can you crack the mysterious lock code?

This exciting puzzle game will challenge your mathematical skills and logical thinking. Dive into a thrilling fictional scenario where you must solve a tricky number puzzle game to unlock hidden secrets.

Puzzle Game As an adventurer, you embark on a thrilling journey deep into the heart of an uncharted cave, where whispers of a legendary treasure echo through ancient tales.

Your lantern flickers as you navigate the winding tunnels, and suddenly, your eyes catch the glimmer of a mysterious chest covered in dust and cobwebs. The wooden structure is reinforced with iron, and at its centre, a four-digit lock guards its secrets.

As you step closer, you notice an inscription carved into the surface, a cryptic note holding the key to unlocking the treasure. Can you decipher the puzzle game and claim your reward?

“The sum of the four digits is 18. The product of the four digits is 240. The digits are all different. The largest digit is four times the smallest one.”

Can you crack the code and unlock the treasure? You have two chances to use the right code, or else the chest will explode.

Hints to solve the puzzle game: Let the four digits be a, b, c, d.

The sum equation: a + b + c + d = 18

The product equation: a x b x c x d = 240

The largest digit is four times the smallest: d = 4a

All digits are unique and must be between 1 and 9.

Puzzle game solution approach Try possible values for a (smallest digit).

Use the condition d = 4a to determine the largest digit.

Find two remaining numbers b, c that satisfy both the sum and product conditions.

Verify that all four digits are unique.

Puzzle Game Final Answer The four digits that satisfy the conditions are 2, 3, 5 and 8.

Lock Code: 2-3-5-8 or 2-5-3-8

You successfully unlock the treasure!