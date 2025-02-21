Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
This puzzle game will test your reasoning and deduction skills. Let’s dive in.
Five friends, Anya, Ben, Chloe, David and Emily, each have a unique pet and a favourite hobby. No two friends share the same pet or hobby. Using the clues below, can you determine each friend's pet and hobby?
Pets: Cat, Dog, Fish, Hamster, Snake
Hobbies: Cooking, Gardening, Painting, Reading, Singing
Here are the clues:
Clue 1 tells us she's allergic to fur, so no cat or dog. It also says she's creative with words or colours. Since reading and singing are word-based, painting is the only colour-based hobby left. This leaves fish as the only remaining pet option.
Clue 2 says he likes the outdoors but can't have a large pet. This eliminates the dog and cat. It also says he prefers quiet activities, ruling out singing. Since Anya has the fish, Ben must have the hamster. This leaves reading as his hobby.
Clue 3 says her pet loves to swim. While fish can swim, the wording makes it clear that we are looking for a pet that actively enjoys swimming, therefore Chloe has the dog. It also says she enjoys various art forms and singing is considered an art form.
(Since Emily can't cook, this is the only remaining option for David)
Clue 4 says his pet is small and low maintenance and he likes to relax with a good book. This describes the cat, which also fits the allergy criteria given Anya has the fish, and thus Ben the hamster. Therefore, gardening is the only remaining hobby.
(Clue 5 is about her inability to cook, and gardening is the only remaining hobby)
Clue 5 says she is terrible at keeping things alive, and her pet is mistaken for a rope. This must be the snake. Cooking is the only remaining hobby.
