Puzzle game: Can you determine each friend’s pet and hobby? Only those with great reasoning skills can solve this

This puzzle game will test your reasoning and deduction skills. Let’s dive in.

Puzzle Game Five friends, Anya, Ben, Chloe, David and Emily, each have a unique pet and a favourite hobby. No two friends share the same pet or hobby. Using the clues below, can you determine each friend's pet and hobby?

Pets: Cat, Dog, Fish, Hamster, Snake

Hobbies: Cooking, Gardening, Painting, Reading, Singing

Here are the clues:

Anya is allergic to fur, so she can't have a cat or a dog. She loves to create things, either with words or colours.

Ben enjoys spending time outdoors, but his apartment building doesn't allow pets that require a lot of space. He also prefers quiet activities.

Chloe's pet loves to swim. She also enjoys expressing her creativity through various art forms.

David's pet is small and low-maintenance. He likes to relax with a good book.

Emily is a terrible cook and can't even keep a cactus alive. Her pet is often mistaken for a rope.

Advertisement

Puzzle Game Solution Anya: Pet - Fish, Hobby - Painting Clue 1 tells us she's allergic to fur, so no cat or dog. It also says she's creative with words or colours. Since reading and singing are word-based, painting is the only colour-based hobby left. This leaves fish as the only remaining pet option.

Ben: Pet - Hamster, Hobby - Reading Clue 2 says he likes the outdoors but can't have a large pet. This eliminates the dog and cat. It also says he prefers quiet activities, ruling out singing. Since Anya has the fish, Ben must have the hamster. This leaves reading as his hobby.

Chloe: Pet - Dog, Hobby - Singing Clue 3 says her pet loves to swim. While fish can swim, the wording makes it clear that we are looking for a pet that actively enjoys swimming, therefore Chloe has the dog. It also says she enjoys various art forms and singing is considered an art form.

Advertisement

David: Pet - Cat, Hobby - Cooking (Since Emily can't cook, this is the only remaining option for David)

Clue 4 says his pet is small and low maintenance and he likes to relax with a good book. This describes the cat, which also fits the allergy criteria given Anya has the fish, and thus Ben the hamster. Therefore, gardening is the only remaining hobby.

Emily: Pet - Snake, Hobby - Gardening (Clue 5 is about her inability to cook, and gardening is the only remaining hobby)