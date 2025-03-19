Puzzle Game: Can you guess their favourite colour? Only a genius can solve it

This exciting puzzle game will challenge your logical thinking. Can you think like a logic genius?

Puzzle Game Three close friends, Ravi, Priya and Sam, often spend time together discussing their likes and dislikes. One day, they started talking about their favourite colours. Interestingly, each of them had a different favourite from the set of three colours: red, blue, and green.

During the conversation, Ravi casually mentioned that he doesn’t like green at all. Priya smiled and said that blue is her absolute favourite. Sam, listening to both, quietly chose the colour that remained—the one that hadn’t been mentioned by either Ravi or Priya.

Advertisement

Can you figure out which colour each friend likes the most?

Puzzle Game solution We’ve got three friends, Ravi, Priya and Sam, and three colours: red, blue and green. Each friend has a unique favourite colour, and here are the clues:

Ravi doesn’t like green.

So, Ravi’s favourite colour can only be red or blue.

Priya likes blue.

That means Priya’s favourite is blue, and since each colour is unique, neither Ravi nor Sam can have blue.

Sam likes the colour that’s left. We’ll figure out what’s left after assigning the others.

From clue 2, Priya’s favourite is blue. That leaves red and green for Ravi and Sam.

From clue 1, Ravi doesn’t like green, so Ravi must take red (since blue is already Priya’s). Now, the only colour left is green, and clue 3 says Sam likes the colour that’s left. So, Sam gets green.

Advertisement

Let’s check:

Ravi: Red (not green, fits clue 1)

Priya: Blue (fits clue 2)

Sam: Green (fits clue 3, as it’s the leftover colour)

All clues match, and each friend has a different colour. So, the answer is:

Ravi’s favourite colour is red.

Priya’s favourite colour is blue.