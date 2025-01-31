Puzzle game: Can you solve this murder mystery? Only the sharpest mind can spot the culprit

A detective investigates a murder with three suspects: the butler, chef, and gardener. The gardener's alibi fails as no one waters plants at night, revealing him as the murderer. This puzzle challenges logical reasoning and deduction skills. Share it with friends to test their abilities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated31 Jan 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Puzzle game: Can you solve this murder mystery? Only the sharpest mind can spot the culprit

Do you love brain teasers and thinking outside the box? This puzzle game will challenge your logical reasoning and deduction skills. Only a few have solved it. Will you be one of them?

Here’s the puzzle game.

A detective is investigating a murder at a mansion. There are three suspects: the butler, the chef and the gardener. Each of them gives a statement:

Butler: “I was polishing the silverware in the dining room when the murder happened.”

Chef: “I was chopping vegetables in the kitchen at the time of the murder.”

Gardener: “I was watering the plants in the backyard when it happened.”

The detective immediately knew who was lying and solved the case. Can you figure out who the murderer is and why?

Puzzle game solution

The key to solving this puzzle game is understanding the timeline. The detective arrived at night, but the gardener claimed to be watering the plants. No gardener waters plants at night. They usually do it in the morning or evening when the sun is still out.

This means the gardener is lying, making him the murderer!

Did you figure it out?

If you solved it, great job! You have excellent logic and deduction skills. Share this puzzle game with your friends and see if they can solve it, too!

Why logic puzzle games are great

Logic puzzle games sharpen your mind, improve problem-solving abilities, and boost critical thinking skills. They keep you engaged while challenging your ability to analyze clues and think logically.

Stay tuned for more mind-bending logic puzzles to test your skills and have fun!

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 05:38 PM IST
