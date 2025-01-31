Puzzle game: Can you solve this murder mystery? Only the sharpest mind can spot the culprit

Do you love brain teasers and thinking outside the box? This puzzle game will challenge your logical reasoning and deduction skills. Only a few have solved it. Will you be one of them?

Here’s the puzzle game.

A detective is investigating a murder at a mansion. There are three suspects: the butler, the chef and the gardener. Each of them gives a statement:

Butler: “I was polishing the silverware in the dining room when the murder happened.”

Chef: “I was chopping vegetables in the kitchen at the time of the murder.”

Advertisement

Gardener: “I was watering the plants in the backyard when it happened.”

The detective immediately knew who was lying and solved the case. Can you figure out who the murderer is and why?

Puzzle game solution The key to solving this puzzle game is understanding the timeline. The detective arrived at night, but the gardener claimed to be watering the plants. No gardener waters plants at night. They usually do it in the morning or evening when the sun is still out.

Advertisement

This means the gardener is lying, making him the murderer!

Did you figure it out?

If you solved it, great job! You have excellent logic and deduction skills. Share this puzzle game with your friends and see if they can solve it, too!

Why logic puzzle games are great Logic puzzle games sharpen your mind, improve problem-solving abilities, and boost critical thinking skills. They keep you engaged while challenging your ability to analyze clues and think logically.

Check this puzzle about four people who need to cross a narrow bridge at night with only one torch. Here is another puzzle about measuring liquid with scales. Here is another puzzle for finding the right switch for a lighted bulb.

Advertisement