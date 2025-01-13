Are you ready for a puzzle that will tickle your brain? This simple yet tricky challenge will test your logical thinking and attention to detail. If you love solving puzzles, this one is just for you!

The Puzzle The Puzzle: Who is sitting at the north side of the table? Let’s start with available information.

Three friends, Rahul, Priya and Ankit, sit around a square table with four sides. One of the chairs is empty, adding an extra twist to this puzzle game.

Here’s what we know: The table has four sides: North, South, East and West. Rahul is not sitting next to the empty chair. Priya is sitting immediately to the left of Ankit (when facing the centre of the table). The empty chair is not on the North side of the table.

Your challenge: Figure out who is sitting on the north side of the table. Take your time and work it out!

Think carefully and use the clues to place Rahul, Priya and Ankit around the table. Pay close attention to the details. This puzzle game is all about using logic to solve the mystery.

Puzzle Game Solution Ready for the answer? Did you get it right? Let’s take a look at the answer:

Since the empty chair is not on the north side, it must be on either the south, east or west side. Priya is to the left of Ankit If Ankit is facing the centre, Priya must be seated on the side to Ankit’s left. This gives us their relative positioning.

Rahul is not next to the empty chair. Rahul cannot be seated directly beside the empty chair.

If the empty chair is in the South, Ankit can sit in the North (since the empty chair is not there). Priya, being to the left of Ankit, must sit in the West, leaving Rahul in the East.