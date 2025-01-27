Puzzle game: Test your problem-solving skills; measure water without markings

This puzzle game is perfect for you if you enjoy challenges that test your logic and patience. But be warned. It’s trickier than it seems. Do you have what it takes to crack it? Only a few have managed to find the right solution. Are you among the sharp-minded few who can solve it? Let’s find out!

Here’s a puzzle game that will test your problem-solving skills:

You have a 5-litre jug and a 3-litre jug, and your goal is to measure exactly 4 litres of water using these two jugs. An unlimited supply of water is available, but no measurement markings are on the jugs.

Advertisement

You can fill the jugs, empty them or transfer water between them as many times as needed. Can you figure out the correct steps to achieve exactly 4 litres in one of the jugs? Think it through carefully!

Puzzle Game Solution Here’s how you can measure exactly 4 litres. Fill the 5-litre jug completely. Pour water from the 5-litre jug into the 3-litre jug until it is full.

Empty the 3-litre jug. Pour the remaining 2 litres from the 5-litre jug into the 3-litre jug. Fill the 5-litre jug again. Carefully pour water from the 5-litre jug into the 3-litre jug until it is full.

Advertisement

Now, exactly 4 litres of water will be left in the 5-litre jug. Congratulations, you’ve cracked it!

Did you figure it out?

If you solved it, well done! Your logical thinking is impressive. Share this puzzle with your friends and challenge them to find the solution as quickly as you did.

Why logic puzzles are great for your brain Solving puzzle games like this helps improve problem-solving skills, logical thinking and concentration. They keep your brain active, boost confidence and enhance focus. Regular practice with puzzles can help sharpen your mind and improve cognitive abilities.

Advertisement