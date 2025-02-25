Puzzle Game: The mystery of Rabindranath Tagore’s manuscript; who is the thief?

This puzzle game will test your detective skills. Check out this fictional situation.

Puzzle Game In the heart of Kolkata, the prestigious Grand Library housed a priceless first-edition manuscript of Rabindranath Tagore. One morning, the librarian discovered the manuscript missing from its glass case. There were no signs of forced entry, and only four people had access to the restricted section that night:

Professor Sen: A historian researching rare books from 9 PM to midnight.

Aditi: The night security guard who patrolled the library from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Ramesh: A janitor who finished his cleaning shift at 11 PM.

Vikram: A literature student who was given special permission to study late. He left at 2 AM.

Here are some clues.

The library’s main doors were locked from inside when the theft was discovered.

The only window in the restricted section was slightly open, but the iron grills remained intact.

A piece of cloth was found stuck in the bookshelf near the manuscript’s location.

Aditi claims she saw no one enter or leave between 10 PM and 4 AM.

The CCTV cameras malfunctioned at midnight and resumed at 3 AM.

Who stole the manuscript, and how?

Puzzle Game Solution The key clue is the slightly open window and the locked doors from the inside. Since Aditi, the security guard, saw no one enter or leave after 10 PM, the thief had to be inside before that time.

The thief is Professor Sen. He arrived at 9 PM and had access before the security shift began. He hid inside the library after his research session ended at midnight.

At some point between 12 AM and 2 AM, he took the manuscript, exited through the window, and pulled it closed behind him. The cloth stuck in the bookshelf likely came from his jacket while he retrieved the manuscript.